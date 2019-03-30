Showers to snowflakes today; below average end to March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are starting off the weekend soggy across central Indiana. Steady rain will fall over the state this morning and become more scattered by midday as a slow-moving cold front travels over the area. The wind will shift out of the north-northwest this afternoon, which will result in cooler temperatures as we head into the afternoon hours! Winds may even gust up to 30 MPH this afternoon.

Rain showers will continue to fall this afternoon, but the shot of cold air may result in a few snowflakes tonight! The activity will wind down during the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Have the heavy coat nearby early Sunday morning because Wind chills could drop into the teens.

Highs on Sunday are going to be nearly 20 degrees below average due to a strong northerly wind flow. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s tomorrow afternoon. There is going to be more sun through the second half of the weekend with higher pressure building back into the Midwest.

Quiet weather is expected for the first few days of April as temperatures recover. Highs in the mid-60s return Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will hold off until the end of the next work week.