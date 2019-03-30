× WB I-70 closed near Monrovia due to semi fire

MONROVIA, Ind – A semi fire around 3:30 a.m. Saturday forced the closure of westbound I-70 near Monrovia.

All westbound lanes of the interstate were closed to traffic as emergency responders worked to clear the area.

The closure was expected to last four to five hours.

Morgan County officials and an Indiana State Police Trooper were diverting traffic at State Road 39 for the duration of the interstate closure.

It’s not clear what started the truck fire. No injuries were reported at the scene.