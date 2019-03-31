Carmel man found dead after Friday’s Silver Alert

Posted 4:25 PM, March 31, 2019

Ted D. Merkley

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man who was reported missing Friday was found dead.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for 57-year-old Ted D. Merkley. Police believed he was in extreme danger.

Police cancelled the Silvert Alert later that evening after finding Merkley. However, they would not previously comment on his status.

IMPD says they found his body in the 6000 block of East 46th Street.

A coroner will perform an autopsy this week.

