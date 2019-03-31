Family mourns 8-year-old shooting victim in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Almost a week ago, police say 8-year-old Kendrielle Brye was shot and killed. Family members say it was an accident.

Police said the case is still active, and they’re still piecing together what happened.

"They did everything possible to secure the safety their children. This thing has happened. It is unfortunate; it is not their parent's desire," New Direction Fellowship Center Reverend Shelia Bush-Grays said.

Police want to talk to the child’s father, 40-year old Kendall Brye. They’ve been looking for him all week but haven’t found him.

"We love Kendall. We embrace him. He’s having a hard time as well. I dare not stand here as though he’s not hurting. I know he is," Kendrielle’s Uncle Dewars White said.

How the gun went off is unknown; but the pain of losing Kendrielle isn’t. The family is hurting.

Today, family and friends gathered to honor her life. They had a balloon release at the home where Kendrielle was shot to remember her life.

Police said the 8-year-old was shot in the bedroom of a home on Culver street.

"That baby is running around heaven right now having a ball. She’s waiting for all of us to get there and join her. That’s what that baby is doing," Reverend Shelia Bush-Grays said.

What they're facing now is the reality of Kendrielle not coming back.

"I miss you. My everything baby. Just stay with me. Stay with me baby please. God," Kendrielle’s mother Tiffany White said.

We’ve reached out to the coroner for Kendrielle’s official cause of death, but haven’t heard back.

Police think Kendall may know what happened to Kendrielle. They ask if you see him to call 9-1-1.

Kendrielle's celebration of life will be on April 3, at New Direction Worship Center. It's located at 701 King Street in Indianapolis.

It starts at 10 a.m.