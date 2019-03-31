× Icy conditions overnight cause nearly 60 crashes and 18 injuries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Wet snow and temperatures dipping below freezing created for slick road conditions last night and were the culprit is dozens of crashes throughout the Indianapolis area.

The Indianapolis State Police responded to 59 crashes from Saturday night into Sunday morning, 18 of the crashes involved injury with one particular crash leaving a woman in critical condition.

Two separate incidents on 465 involved jack-knifed semi’s.

Indiana State Police said the worst crash they responded to on Sunday night was around 1:30 a.m. on 38th Street next to the Old Lafayette Square Mall where a nine car pileup occurred including one semi. Police said the cars slid into each other due to bridges being more slick than drivers anticipated.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department assisted ISP with the crash on 38th Street due to State Police being stretched thin responding to such a high number of crashes throughout the Indianapolis area.

Other area police and fire departments responded to their fair share of crashes too with Zionsville Fire Department reporting a vehicle roll over accident on I-865 that resulted in minor injuries.

Pendleton/Fall Creek Township Fire Department thanked their first responders for spending hours away from their families Saturday night as the station responded to at least 19 different crashes.

One accident reported by Speedway Fire Department from Saturday night involved a vehicle rolling onto the side of a fire hydrant which damaged the hydrant and caused the street to flood. No injuries were reported.