IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 9:37 AM, March 31, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the AG's summary of the Mueller report? And does it fully vindicate the President?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Christina Hale, Tony Samuel and Lara Beck discuss this week's top stories, including the 2020 campaign with a Hoosier still surging in the polls, and other topics :

  • Reaction to the Mueller report
  • The latest debate over health care in DC
  • More controversy in the hate crime debate at the Statehouse

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program (including exclusive bonus content from our panel) on iTunesGoogle PlaySoundCloud or Stitcher.

