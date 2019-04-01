5 people shot within 4 hours during violent night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a violent night in Indianapolis—five people were shot within a span of just four hours.

The first shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North Randlolph Street on the city’s near east side. One person was shot. Police tell us that person was awake and breathing and is at the hospital in stable condition.

An hour later at 9:45 p.m., a person was shot near the corner of Washington Street and Riley Avenue on the east side. Medics transported that person to the hospital in serious condition.

About 10 minutes later at 9:57 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of North Serman Avenue on Indy’s near northeast side. The shooting victim is in critical condition, and police detained a person for questioning.

A short time later, a person was shot in the 5600 block of Guion Road on the northwest side of the city. Officers didn’t find anyone when they arrived at the scene, but police say the victim later showed up at the hospital.

Police responded to a second shooting on Indy’s near northwest side in the 2000 block of Medford Avenue at 12:29 a.m. Police say a man was arguing with his sister-in-law when she pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. It happened outside on a sidewalk. The woman fled from the scene, but police say they know where she is.

Investigators are still working to uncover all of the facts in each of these shootings. We will update this story when more information becomes available.