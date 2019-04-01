Cool temperatures to open April; spring-like warmth returns this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures were unseasonably cool throughout the month of March. Only four days were considered above average through the month. March 13 and 14 were the warmest days with a measured high at 71° in Indianapolis. More than 2” of snow fell near the Indy Airport. We ended with month of March with above average precipitation with a monthly total at 5.02”.

We are starting off the month of April with mostly clear skies and below normal temperatures! Be prepared for a frosty start to your Monday morning. Temperatures have fallen into the mid-20s across the state. At times, wind chills have fallen into the teens! A heavy coat will be needed early in the day, but not necessarily this afternoon as highs rise into the upper 40s. Temperatures today will be more than 10 degrees warmer compared to Sunday, but still below average for early April.

More clouds will move into the area overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. High pressure will provide the area with dry conditions through Wednesday. Another storm system will approach the state Wednesday night and bring scattered rainfall on Thursday. Highs should remain mild despite the rainfall around central Indiana.