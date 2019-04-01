LEBANON, Ind. -- Chocolatiers are extra busy in the weeks before Easter creating chocolate bunnies and eggs. A family in Lebanon is carrying on a tradition of making finer chocolates for Easter. Sherman went to Donaldson's Fine Chocolates to have a taste of what they're making for the holiday.
Family continues Easter tradition by making fine chocolates
-
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with locally-made chocolates
-
All aboard the Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg Museum
-
Local shop offers unique Valentine’s Day gifts
-
Foodie Spotlight: Meridian Restaurant & Bar offers classy atmosphere, menu stacked with locally produced food
-
Be Our Guest at Mackenzie River Pizza Company
-
-
Lebanon house destroyed in fire less than a week after family purchased it
-
2 bloodhound tracking dogs added to Boone County Sheriff’s Office
-
Conductor Cody brings Christmas magic show to Indy
-
‘Offensive’ Facebook comment from 2017 prompts removal of Lebanon police chief
-
Does it work: NuWave Nutri-Pot
-
-
Purdue debuts ice cream honoring school’s 150th anniversary
-
Edwin Jackson’s family awards scholarships in Atlanta 1 year after his passing
-
Test drive in Lebanon ends with one car stacked on top of another