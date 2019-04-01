Family continues Easter tradition by making fine chocolates

Posted 8:28 AM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32AM, April 1, 2019

LEBANON, Ind. -- Chocolatiers are extra busy in the weeks before Easter creating chocolate bunnies and eggs. A family in Lebanon is carrying on a tradition of making finer chocolates for Easter. Sherman went to Donaldson's Fine Chocolates to have a taste of what they're making for the holiday.

