× Flurry of shootings in Indy sends multiple people to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has reported five people shot Monday night in Indianapolis.

IMPD confirmed a person was shot in the 2800 block of North Sherman Drive, on the city’s near northeast side. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Police also confirmed a person was shot in the 700 block of North Riley Avenue, on the city’s east side. The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be awake and breathing.

Another shooting was confirmed near the corner of Riley and Washington. The victim’s injuries in this incident were described as a “graze wound.” Police say the two shootings on Riley are unrelated.

A fourth individual was shot in the 300 block of North Randolph Street, on the Indy’s near east side, according to police. That person was said to be awake and breathing.

Police say they received a call for a shooting in the 5600 block of Guion Road, on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they couldn’t find anyone, but the victim later showed up at the hospital, according to police.

All these incidents are still under investigation.

This is a developing story.