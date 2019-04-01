× Franklin students back in class after officials say air sample tests are clean

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Some parents in Franklin have concerns this morning as students head back to class.

These concerns come after school leaders found contaminants at Webb and Needham Elementary Schools. Now parents say they need and they deserve answers.

Franklin school officials say they are confident it was safe for students to return, and they will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. this morning to share more information about test results.

The day before spring break, district officials kept kids home after testing from under the concrete floor showed higher than normal levels for the chemical compound TCE.

The district took more samples during spring break. That’s when they found all 44 indoor air samples taken at Needham and Webb elementary schools were safe.

Still, some parents say they have mixed feelings about sending their kids back.

“The way that they have handled it is not being upfront with the information up until now, I just don’t think to me it’s almost like I kind of have a bad taste in my mouth,” said parent Raquel Rodriguez.

School leaders say they have been transparent throughout this entire process and have plans for additional testing before the end of the school year.