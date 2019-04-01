× Indianapolis man wanted in connection with wife’s murder shoots self during police standoff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man wanted in connection with his wife’s murder shot himself during a police standoff, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of West Morris Street around 8 a.m. Monday morning regarding locating Jones.

IMPD came in contact with Jones outside of the home. Officers tried to get Jones to surrender peacefully, but Jones attempted to take his own life by shooting himself.

Police say he is at a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD had been searching for Jones since March 28 after they found his wife, 52-year-old Deedee Jones, dead inside a home in the 1500 block of South Concord Street.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.