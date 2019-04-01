Lawrence police arrest man following series of robberies, carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind.-- A series of violent robberies landed an Indianapolis man behind bars.

The crime spree started Sunday afternoon in Lawrence. Police say the suspect was caught after he tried to rob three different people in the span of just a few minutes.

It all started in the parking lot of an apartment complex across the street from Lawrence Central High School. That’s where police claim an armed thief robbed two men and stole one of their cars.

According to court records, Lawrence officers spotted the stolen car with Tremaine Weekly behind the wheel. When officers tried to make a stop, they say Weekly took off and led officers on a chase with speeds quickly reaching 100 miles an hour.

“As the individual was fleeing in the stolen car, he collided with one of our officer's squad cars. He then exited on foot and took off running from our officers,” said Lawrence deputy police chief Gary Woodruff.

Luckily, the Lawrence police officer involved in the crash wasn’t seriously hurt and after the collision Weekly didn’t get far.

Police say he ran into the parking lot of LA Fitness, where officers found a woman yelling for help after they say Weekly jumped into a woman's car and tried to steal it before being taken into custody by police.

“It’s always good to get a person committing a violent crime off the streets get that person into custody,” said Woodruff.

In addition to charges of robbery and theft, Weekly is also accused of drug possession after police say they found cocaine in his pocket.

According to court records, Weekly was released from prison just over three months ago after being convicted of a different armed robbery in 2015.