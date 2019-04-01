No joke, April open coldest in 55 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLD MORNING

The low temperatures dipped to the lower 20s early Monday morning after the coldest afternoon in nearly three weeks. The low Monday of 24° is the coldest for an April 1 morning in 55 years! The chill is impressive with only 7 other April 1s this cold or colder. The record low for the date was set in in 1923 and 1881 of 20°.

It is the second straight year that Old Man Winter has played an April Fools’ Day joke on central Indiana. Last April over 2" of snow fell making it the snowiest open on record to the Month.

April is the second fastest month the warm with and average high of 58-degrees on the first, we warm to 68-degrees on the 30th. We gain an additional one hour and twelve minutes of daylight.

April can take some wild swings in the temperature department. The all-time warmest 90-degrees was set in 1942 while the coldest April low is 18-degrees set in 1997.

APRIL OUTLOOK

Spring 2019 so far has been chilly and many may feel it has been to date a bit of a dud! We haven't had any extended spells of warmth with nearly 80 percent of the days below normal since March 1.

There are indications that the month will trend warmer in the coming days and weeks with a higher probability of above normal temperatures expected.