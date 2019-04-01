Police: 2 infants, 3 adults in hospital after being struck with bats in near northeast side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a disturbance on the city's near northeast side that sent two infants and three adults to the hospital.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, police say they were called to the 3500 block of Baltimore Avenue for a residential robbery.

Multiple people allegedly entered the home with baseball bats and began beating people, including infants.

A 1.5-month-old and 10-month-old are in stable condition at Riley Hospital for Children, according to police. The three adults harmed are also said to be in stable condition.

Police aren't calling this a home invasion. They say it appears the occupants of the home were familiar with the people who entered wielding bats.

“It appears that it may be a family dispute or a situation along those lines,” said IMPD Captain Karen Arnett.

Nothing seems to have been taken from the home, and there are no suspects in custody at this time, according to police.