Technical outage causing flight delays for airlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. airlines are experiencing some delays Monday following a technical glitch involving a third-party vendor.

The issue has been resolved, but may cause some a disruption in travel plans. There are delays early Monday at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.

At Indianapolis International Airport, several delays were reported. A spokeswoman said travelers are urged to check the status of their flights with their airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the technical issue hit a number of airlines and advised travelers to contact airlines directly for flight information and updates. Airlines say travelers should check their websites for the latest updates on flights.

Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 7:05 Eastern that had been implemented for about 40 minutes. The airline anticipates scattered delays.

Kate Modolo of Delta said that the outage prevented some of its Delta Connection flights from leaving on time. The airline doesn’t anticipate flight cancellations.

American Airlines said the technical issue was related to AeroData, a company that makes aircraft location technology. The glitch affected a few of its regional carriers.