Threat leads to evacuation, police presence at Cardinal Ritter High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cardinal Ritter High School evacuated its campus Monday due to an unspecified threat.

The school was made aware of the threat in the morning and said it was working with police. Students were not in any immediate danger, according to a Facebook post from the school.

Police were working to secure the campus.

Here’s the post in its entirety: