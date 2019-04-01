Threat leads to evacuation, police presence at Cardinal Ritter High School
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cardinal Ritter High School evacuated its campus Monday due to an unspecified threat.
The school was made aware of the threat in the morning and said it was working with police. Students were not in any immediate danger, according to a Facebook post from the school.
Police were working to secure the campus.
Here’s the post in its entirety:
Parents, this morning we were made aware of a threat to Cardinal Ritter High School. While we are working closely with the police, at no time were our students in immediate danger. The school has been evacuated and police are surveying and securing the campus. We will keep you updated with additional information as we are made aware.