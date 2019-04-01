Woman sleeping in bed injured in drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

Posted 6:20 AM, April 1, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. – A woman in her 60s was lying in bed when she was hit by a bullet during a drive-by shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened on the southeast side of Indianapolis on East Terrace Avenue. That’s near South Keystone Avenue and Prospect Street.

Officers say someone fired at least 20 shots into her home. The woman was lying in bed when she was shot in the leg.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown, but police tell us she is doing okay.

Police are trying to figure out why this happened. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.