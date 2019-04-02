A day late but April has arrived; Spring-like warmth getting on track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARMING UP

After the coldest open to an April in 55 years we took a mild turn Tuesday with a nice jump in temperatures. A spring that has been marred with cold stretches and one that averages nearly 4-degree per day below normal has yielded few warm afternoons. Temperatures climbed Tuesday to nearly 60-degrees late tin the day, closer to the normal high for this time of the year. Since March 1st, 80% of the days have been below normal, it is looking very likely that the warmest of 2019 is on the way.

A FEW FRONTS THEN A WARM UP

A weak front sill slip into the state later this evening and clear skies. Wednesday will shape up to be a very nice day despite a front passing early in the day. The front will stall and become the focus mechanism for showers be late night and throughout Thursday.

The upper-air winds are changing and for the first time all spring an extended spell of milder weather i expected. After rain clears the area early Friday, temperatures will rise to near 70-degrees Saturday and into the mid seventy's Sunday. The warmest of 2019 is expected!

Showers will return late in the weekend and we will be fine tuning the timing in the days ahead. Be sure to check back for update rainfall arrival times later this week.