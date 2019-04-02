× Crash in Bartholomew County kills 2

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a two person crash took the lives of two Jackson County residents.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to a crash on US 31, near County Road 900 South in southern Bartholomew County.

An investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team found that 18-year-old Kelsey M. Lamaster of Seymour was traveling southbound on US 31, when she lost control of her car for an unknown reason. She went off the road briefly, drove back onto the road, overcorrected, and crossed the centerline, according to police.

ISP says Lamaster’s car was then struck by a northbound truck pulling a flatbed trailer. After the vehicles collided, they drifted off the roadway and came to a stop.

Lamaster and her front seat passenger, 24-year-old Brandon M. Freeman of Crothersville, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office. Police say the driver of the truck was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for serious injuries.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation. Toxicology results for both drivers are pending.

US 31 was closed for roughly 3 hours for the investigation and cleanup, according to police.