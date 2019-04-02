× Dry stretch continues for now; steady rainfall arrives Thursday

It may be another cool morning across central Indiana, but temperatures will improve this Tuesday. We will start the day in the lower to mid-30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s, which is more seasonal for early April! The average high for the date in Indianapolis is 59 degrees.

Much of central Indiana is going to stay dry today. However, there is a storm system that is going to travel over the Great Lakes. The wave of precipitation will stay north of the state and bring cloud cover closer to Indianapolis. By midday, there will be a nice mix of sunshine and cloud cover. More clouds move in this evening as a weakening boundary travels over the area. The cold front will lose a lot of moisture as it approaches central Indiana. At best, the boundary could bring us a few sprinkles this evening.

There will be several dry hours on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will rise above average for the first time since March 29 with highs in the lower 60s. Shower chances increase Wednesday night and Thursday. The rain and cloud cover over the state on Thursday will prevent temperatures from rising back into the 60s.

Even warmer weather arrives this weekend! We will start our weekend dry with a gradual warm-up. Highs will surge into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon before showers arrive in the evening. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue to travel over the Midwest early in the next work week.