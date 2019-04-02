FAFSA Deadline is Approaching

The deadline to apply for financial aid through FAFSA is fast approaching. More than $300-million is available through the state, but you have to apply by April 15th. Teresa Lubbers, Indiana's commissioner for higher education, joined us as less than half of Hoosier High School seniors have filed for the support.
