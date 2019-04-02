HPV Vaccines for Kids

On the first Monday of the month we put kids first on Fox. Tonja Eagan, CEO of LifeSmart Youth, joined us along with Dr. Gregory Zimet, co-director of the IUPUI Center for HPV research, joined us to talk about the virus and what do to when it comes to your kids.

