× Indiana bill to expand list of heath care workers who can opt out of abortion services heads to Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana lawmakers voted to expand the list of health care professionals who can opt out of providing abortion services to women, based on moral and religious objections.

The measure is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb. If he signs the bill into law, nurses, pharmacists and physical assistants across the state would be able to refuse to provide any abortion care. Already, physicians, hospital employees and health clinic staffers have this option under Indiana law.

The bill would allow pharmacists, for example, to refrain from filling someone’s abortion-inducing drugs if they had a moral or religious objection to doing so.

“That doesn’t mean he is blocking the filling of the prescription, or she,” said bill author Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. “That’s merely saying the pharmacist themselves, that particular individual, is not going to be the one doing it.”

Senate Enrolled Act 201 now heads to Holcomb, a Republican, who hasn’t said whether he’ll sign the legislation. During his first two years in office, however, he signed every bill backed by the anti-abortion community that has landed on his desk.

Read the full story here from our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star.