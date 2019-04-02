× IU’s wheelchair basketball club welcomes everyone with all abilities

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University junior Sean Demshar has been in a wheelchair for two years.

“I was in a motorcycle accident, and I ended up shattering my T5 and T7 vertebrate,” Demshar said.

But Demshar, an outdoor recreation major, is already back on the court. He’s one of about 25 people on IU’s Wheelchair Basketball club.

“It just brought everyone together on a level playing field to compete and have fun, regardless of who we are and where we come from,” he explained.

The group is open to everyone. No matter if you walk or roll in the door or if you’re a student or community member—the door is always open.

“That’s what we do here. We want to change the narrative and say we can play sports instead of what sports can’t I play,” said Indiana University senior Evan Davis.

They’re proving that no one should ever have to sit on the sidelines unless they want to.

“It doesn’t matter your ability level, we just want to play sports. That’s what it’s all about,” Davis said.

This club is the first of its kind on a college campus in Indiana. Players meet three times a week to practice.

The club is now looking to expand, and they’re seeking more players.