Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the Jurassic World Live Tour, which is coming to Indianapolis later this year.

“Jurassic Park” fans can catch the “exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience” at Bankers Life Fieldhouse from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8.

The show will come to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage.

The production will feature more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs, each custom built with the latest technology, scientific precision and Hollywood studio quality.

“Working with a world-class production team and Universal filmmakers, we have extended the Jurassic World canon with a new story that can only be told through this live, arena spectacular as we bring full-scale dinosaurs to generations of fans around the globe,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, COO of Feld Entertainment. “We have maximized the power of everything we do at Feld Entertainment, pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation to ensure audiences have an authentic, awe-inspiring experience. Fans will leave with a sense of wonder, as if they’ve boarded the boat to Isla Nublar and literally stepped into Jurassic World.”

Click here for ticket information.