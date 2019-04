× Kennedy King Memorial Initiative

51 years ago, Robert F. Kennedy spoke to a stunned crowd in Indianapolis when Dr. Martin Luther King died. The people of the city heeded his plea for peace while others rioted across the nation. Reggie Jones was there that night. Lena Hackett from the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative shares more about the upcoming event. If you were a witness to the speech, please call KKMI at 317.667.9341 or email as info@kennedyking.org.