Police arrest man accused of burglarizing multiple homes in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hamilton County have arrested a man who allegedly committed a series of burglaries.

Police say 52-year-old John Michael Kader Jr. of Darlington Indiana was arrested Monday.

Kader Jr. is accused of burglarizing three homes, one in the 700 block of W. 186th Street, another in the 600 block of E. SR 38, and the third in the 1200 block of E. 203rd Street. The burglaries are said to have happened during the final weekend of March.

Officials say the detectives were able to find a vehicle that was seen leaving the area of at least one of the burglaries, as well as locate and identify the owner of the vehicle. That combined with other evidence led to the arrest of Kader Jr., according to police.

Kader Jr. was booked at the Hamilton County Jail and is facing felony charges of burglary of a dwelling, burglary and theft.