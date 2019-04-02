× Police: Indy man shot on east side while working on car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s east side.

Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police say they were called to East 25th Street for a person shot.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man inside a garage suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper waist. The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say the man did not own the garage he was found in. He was allegedly sitting down, working on a car, when others inside the garage heard a loud sound. Neighbors told police they thought the sound was backfire until they heard the man yell out in pain.

IMPD says detectives are still waiting for a search warrant to enter the property.

This is a developing story.