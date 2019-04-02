× BREAKING: Police issue Silver Alert for 19-month-old boy missing from Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for a toddler missing from Madison, Indiana. Kayden Matthew Fresh, 19 months old, was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday. He is 2 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 29 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he may be wearing a blue, yellow, and white Paw Patrol shirt and blue and gray shorts.

Fresh may be with 28-year-old Jaxx Damian Falconberry. He is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a black 2004 Chevy Impala with Indiana plate ALV239.

Police believe Fresh is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Fresh or Falconberry, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-265-2648 or 911.