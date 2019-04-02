× Portillo’s celebrates 56 years of business with 56 cent cake slices on April 9

Portillo’s will offer slices of its chocolate cake for just 56 cents each on April 9 in honor of the restaurant’s 56th birthday.

The one caveat is that customers must also purchase a sandwich, hot dog, entrée salad, pasta, or ribs.

The offer will be available at all restaurant locations while supplies last and online orders are included.

“Every year, we look forward to celebrating our special day with this one-of-a-kind treat as a way to say ‘thank you’ to our fans for their continued support,” said Portillo’s CEO, Michael Osanloo. “We couldn’t think of a better way to honor this milestone!”

Fans are also invited to sign up for our Birthday Club to receive a free piece of chocolate cake on their birthday.