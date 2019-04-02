Reasons to draft a will

Today in our Money Matters segment we're discussing wills and the reasons you should have one. Jordan Schwartz, Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers, joining us now. Jordan, many people do not have a will, what is your first reason that they should have this in place?
