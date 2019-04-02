INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Store, restore, and service your vintage vehicles at a new state-of-the-art garage on the east side of Indianapolis. Classics, collectibles, and antiques are all in one place at Pete's Classic Storage and Restoration. Sherman visited the garage to check it out.
Vintage cars on display inside Indianapolis garage
