4 teens in custody after police say they broke into security patrol cars at Arsenal Tech

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police took four juveniles into custody on the near east side of Indianapolis this morning. They’re accused of breaking into Arsenal Tech High School’s security patrol cars and stealing items like keys, flashlights, gloves, and gas cards.

Police say the suspects are around 14 and 15 years old.

Investigators are looking for a fifth person who was seen running away from the high school with a gun.

It’s unclear if that person is also a juvenile and where that person got the gun.

