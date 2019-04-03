7-layer basketball court dip will score big points during March Madness
This game day dip will score big points as college basketball fans prepare to watch the Final Four this weekend!
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
7-layer basketball court dip
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sour cream + 1 extra cup to draw lines on court
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 16 ounces guacamole
- 32 ounces refried beans
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- Additional toppings: black olives, green onions, tomatoes, pico de gallo, etc.
Directions
- Mix cream cheese until smooth. Add sour cream and taco seasoning and mix.
- Spread onto the bottom of a 9×13 pan.
- Dollop guacamole on top and gently spread over cream cheese layer being careful not to mix the layers.
- Add refried beans on top and spread evenly.
- Fill a pastry bag or Ziploc bag with sour cream and use it to create the key.
- Sprinkle cheddar cheese in the paint and center circle.
- Decorate with olives, salsa, cilantro, or anything you desire.