Become part of the ‘street team’ for this year’s Zoobilation!

Posted 12:01 PM, April 3, 2019, by

This year's Zoobilation will be held at the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday, June 14 with the theme "Night in the Jungle."

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Calling all social media experts! The Indianapolis Zoo wants you to be a part of their street team at Zoobilation!

If you have a love and passion for entertainment, animal conservation, fashion or food and you want to attend Zoobilation this year for free, this gig is perfect for you!

Use the hashtag #IndyZoob on Twitter and tell the folks at the Zoo why you should be on their team. You must be over 21, available June 14 to attend Zoobilation and have an active Twitter account.

The Indianapolis Zoo will select one person from each category to attend and tweet away on the night of the event.

Here are the categories:

  • Entertainment
  • Animal conservation
  • Fashion
  • Food and Beverage
