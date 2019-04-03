Brian Wilkes explains how to program a Midland weather radio

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Severe weather season has arrived, and FOX59 wants to help keep you safe.

We’ve partnered with Kroger to offer Midland weather radios at a discounted rate. The radios provide early warnings for more than 60 kinds of weather hazards and emergencies, including National Weather Service severe weather watches and warnings.

There are several steps involved in setting up or programming a Midland weather radio. In the video above, Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes offers complete start-to-finish instructions. Or, click on the links below to watch his instructions one step at a time.

Choosing the correct channel or frequency for your location is the most important part of the setup process to ensure you’re receiving alerts and warnings. Marion County and most of the outlining suburbs are covered by the 162.550 frequency, but you can find a complete list of frequencies for your county, city or town on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website.

For additional information, including product guides, FAQs and more programming videos, visit Midland’s help and support page.

In addition to the radio, FOX59’s Weather Authority will offer up-to-the-minute information throughout the season on severe weather — on TV, on our website, on social media, and on the Weather Authority app.

Brian’s step-by-step instructions