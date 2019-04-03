As health care costs continue to increase, Direct Primary Care is a growing medical movement. Its goal is to help physicians launch their own practices and offer affordable care. Chris Habig and Dr. Risheet Patel from Freedom Healthworks showed us how it works.
Direct Primary Care
