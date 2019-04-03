Does it work: Gotham Steel Smokeless Indoor Grill

Outdoor grilling season is almost here, but on the really hot or rainy days, why not bring the grilling inside? Sherman tested out the Gotham Steel Smokeless Indoor Grill to find out if it works.

