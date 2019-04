Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUPER OUTBREAK OF 1974

Who remembers this horrible severe weather outbreak forty-five years ago?

On this date 1974 The Super Outbreak begins. 148 tornadoes in a 24 hour span across thirteen states. 21 in Indiana.

The longest tornado track in Indiana occurred. The Monticello tornado tracked a whopping 121 miles!

Below the image from Xenia, Ohio - rated an F5 on the then Fujita scale.