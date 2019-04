Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUPER OUTBREAK OF 1974

Who remembers this horrible severe weather outbreak 45 years ago?

On this date in 1974, The Super Outbreak began. It included 148 tornadoes in a 24-hour span, across 13 states. 21 were in Indiana.

The longest tornado track in Indiana history occurred during the weather event. The Monticello tornado tracked a whopping 121 miles!

Below is an image from Xenia, Ohio – rated an F5 on the then Fujita scale.