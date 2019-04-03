× Indiana University reports 6 cases of mumps; doctors say even vaccinated students are at risk

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University in Bloomington says three more students were diagnosed with mumps—that makes six cases in just the past few months, according to the Herald Times.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three or more cases is considered an outbreak.

Indiana law says students are required to show proof of vaccine by the end of their first semester, but people can still get mumps even with the vaccines. The CDC says experts aren’t exactly sure why that is.

According to IU officials, the first two students diagnosed with mumps are roommates living in off-campus housing. The third person also lives off campus. It’s unclear if that person had contact with the first two people.

The Herald Times says the last three cases were confirmed last week. One of the patients lives in a fraternity house; the other two patients live off campus.

Indiana is among the top 10 infected states so far this year.

Administrators sent a warning to students, telling them not to share food, drink or utensils and to wash their hands often and avoid contact with others if they have symptoms.

Those symptoms include swollen glands, fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite. The CDC says most people with mumps recover within two weeks.

Doctors say if you were born between 1950 and 1960, it may be time for you to get revaccinated, especially with all of this going on, so check with your doctor.