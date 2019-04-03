× Lawrence police chase ends in crash involving multiple vehicles

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A police chase in Lawrence ended in a crash that involved multiple vehicles Wednesday night.

Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff says a driver fled a traffic stop near Pendleton Pike and Franklin Road around 8:30 p.m. before crashing a short distance away on Pendleton near I-465.

According to Woodruff, the driver then fled on foot, was Tased by officers and then apprehended.

Police say nobody was seriously injured in the incident or transported to the hospital.

Officers are working to determine why the driver fled.