× Milder weather settling into central Indiana; tracking showers for Thursday

This Wednesday will be the final day with dry weather this work week. The recent dry stretch of weather ends tonight as a storm system moves into the Midwest. Skies are mostly clear this morning, but cloud cover will increase after the lunch hour. Highs today will be slightly above average and should rise into the lower 60s this afternoon!

A few rain showers will arrive overnight as the area turns overcast. The cloud cover will prevent temperatures from falling into the 30s! We’ll start Thursday with light rain showers around and low in the mid-40s.

The rain coverage will increase Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours will be possible along with a few rumbles of thunderstorm. Severe weather is not expected. Up to an inch of rain will be possible as the system travels over the state.

A rain shower may linger into Friday morning’s commute, but the area will begin to dry out Friday afternoon. Temperatures will rise back into the lower to mid-60s Friday afternoon. Even warmer weather arrives this weekend! Highs will peak into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. However, rain and storm chances return the second half of the weekend. We’ll drop back into the mid-60s early next week.