Police standoff ends on Indy’s east side with suspect in custody

Posted 11:44 AM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, April 3, 2019

IMPD at scene of standoff on April 3, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A police standoff ended peacefully Wednesday on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police attempted to serve a warrant for a woman in a home on North Chester Avenue near 16th Street, but the person refused to come out of the house.

Officers arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. and blocked off the street. The situation was over by noon. The woman came out after police set off a flash bang. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time what the warrant was for.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.