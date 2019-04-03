Vehicle break-in caught on camera has Decatur Township community on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Decatur Township resident Angela Lee is frustrated with the crime in her neighborhood. On Monday, she says her husband's work van was broken into.

She says the suspect busted out the window and it's the second time within months.

In surveillance video, a suspect pulls up to the truck and tries to open the back. They can't open it, so they come to the driver’s side window and bust out the glass.

"I’m aggravated. I feel violated. I feel like I’m not safe in my own house," Lee said.

Dollar Forge Lane isn’t the only area being targeted. A few blocks down on Milhouse Road, there have been issues too.

"I guess it’s getting to be an everyday thing anymore," Decatur Township resident Norman Froedge said.

Froedge says three months ago, his daughter-in-law’s car was stolen as she was warming it up. Luckily, they were able to get the car back.

Froedge says his neighbors’ truck was stolen too.

"I don’t feel good about it, but there’s not much we can do about it," Froedge said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the warmer weather tends to bring out more criminals.

"Typically, each season comes a different kind of crime and typically with the warmer months we do see a higher level of property crime and again a lot of this is preventable," IMPD Sgt. Jim Gillespie said.

The department is using social media to remind people about the 9 p.m. routine.

The department is using social media to remind people about the 9 p.m. routine.

"Make sure that they take all valuables out of their vehicles and make sure those vehicles are locked up as well; along with their home," Sgt. Gillespie said.

Lee wishes more can be done to prevent crime like this from happening.

"It’s not fair for my husband to get up every morning and come out and wonder; oh wow do I have a window today? Do I have tools to work with?" Lee said.

Lee plans to add a third camera to her house.

Police say if you see any suspicious activity in their neighborhood call 911.