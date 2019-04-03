US Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a meeting with Foreign Ministers of the Lima Group, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared acting president Juan Guaido and other Latin American leaders at Colombia's Foreign Affairs Ministry in Bogota, on February 25, 2019. - US Vice President Mike Pence passed on a message from Donald Trump to Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday, telling him "we are with you 100 percent." Pence and Guaido met in Colombia's capital during a meeting of regional allies to discuss their next move in response to the crisis in Venezuela. (Photo by Diana Sanchez / AFP) (Photo credit should read DIANA SANCHEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence returning to home state Thursday
LEBANON, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to central Indiana Thursday.
The vice president will travel to Lamb Farms in Lebanon to discuss the potential impact of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on businesses and agriculture.
President Trump is touting USMCA as the replacement for NAFTA, a trade agreement that went into effect in 1994. Congress has not yet ratified the new agreement.
Pence was last in his home state in November, when he and the president rallied in support of Republican Mike Braun, who was running for the U.S. Senate at the time and eventually won.