April showers arrive, warmer temperature follow for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rainfall will be on the increase for the rest of the overnight hours as the first rain drops of April 2019 arrive officially in Indianapolis. The showers are in and out overnight reaching peak coverage of nearly 50% after 8 pm. Rainfall amounts will be light.

MILD SPELL

Thursday was a rare day this spring in Indianapolis, for only the 7th time in 35 days, we averaged above normal for the day. Spring 2019 has been chilly and a milder spell is way over due. With nearly 80% of the days below normal since March 1st, milder air is welcome.

The temperatures will continue to warm for the weekend with a pair of 70-degree days expected. The May-like temps will be wide-spread compared to Thursday when you could pick the month across the state. The range in temperatures were impressive. Up north, a February feel, north-central March, central April and south-central May-like as temps topped 70°. Everyone gets in on the act this weekend as the warmest of 2019 arrives and overtakes the entire state.