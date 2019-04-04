Be our guest at King Dough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

King Dough is a place where the act of making pizza is a true craft, driven by quality. Our unique, special, house-made creations are as real as it gets. Pizza is pizza; but at the end of the day you can still do something special with it!

We have locations is downtown Indianapolis and Bloomington, IN. Everything is made fresh, in-house, daily.

We offer a selection of wood-fired pizzas ranging from vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free pies, to classic favorites. Sized at 13-inches, they are big enough to split with a friend, or to take home leftovers all to yourself.

Our salads are second to none - we prepare them with enough fresh greens, veggies, fruit, meats, and cheeses that they can stand as a meal on their own. Our appetizers, including house-made meatballs, offer great pairings to all of our pizzas. Last but not least, we prepare gelato and sorbet in house. The flavors are always changing, but the flavor is always there.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.