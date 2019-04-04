× Heavy rain holding off until Thursday evening; 70s on tap for the weekend

Showers this morning and midday are going to be widely scattered over the area. It isn’t until the late afternoon when the rainfall will become more widespread over central Indiana. With several dry hours before the system, temperatures will likely rise into the lower 60s late in the afternoon.

The storm system is going to travel over the Ohio River Valley tonight. It will produce light to moderate rain this evening and overnight for much of the state. Heavy downpours could be possible with a couple rumbles of thunder. The cloud cover and rain in the forecast tonight will prevent temperatures from dropping too low. Lows will likely fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A lingering shower is possible early in the day Friday, but higher pressure will build back into the Midwest Friday evening. Skies will turn partly cloudy late Friday and mostly clear on Saturday. The sunshine and southerly winds are going to drive temperatures up into the lower 70s. Sunday will be even warmer, but showers and thunderstorms will move into the area that evening.

An approaching cold front will trigger the thunderstorm activity late in the day and temperatures will drop early next week. Highs will rise into the lower 60s on Monday with another chance for scattered rainfall.